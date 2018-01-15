Most Gorgeous GUESS Girls Of All Time: Gigi Hadid, Kate Upton, J-Lo & more

Jennifer Lopez is the newest GUESS Girl, but we are taking a look at all the past faces, including some of our faves like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima & more! See pics!

You probably remember stars like Gigi Hadid and Camila Cabello modeling for GUESS, and of course, seeing the brand new Spring 2018 GUESS Girl Jennifer Lopez in a bunch of sexy outfits. But did you know that stars like Drew Barrymore and Anna Nicole Smith were faces of the brand? Take a look at these archive images of the most gorgeous GUESS Girls of all time! Before J-Lo, Camila modeled for the brand in 2017. Gigi was the face back in 2014 — she looks so young! We are loving her intense cat eye and massive volume in her hair!

Some of our favorite Victoria’s Secret angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima modeled for the brand in 2000, and Kate Upton was the face in 2010. The late Anna Nicole Smith was the GUESS Girl of 1993. To celebrate her life, GUESS U.S.A. partnered with photographer, director, artist, and designer Cali Thornhill DeWitt and are releasing a capsule collection on January 17, 2018. The 2-piece set contains a t-shirt and sweatshirt with Anna’s image on the front, and the words, “Did You Miss Me?” on the back.

Did you know Paris Hilton was a GUESS Girl? Drew was front and center in 1993. These days, Drew has a super successful beauty line called FLOWER Beauty. Going way back, OG model Claudia Schiffer was the face of GUESS back in 1989. See photos of these faces in the gallery attached above!

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite of the most famous GUESS girls?