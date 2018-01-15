Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Wedding Plans: Why Tying The Knot ‘Isn’t In Their Near Future’

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth didn’t get hitched in Australia, despite reports. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com why they are holding off.

These two aren’t in wedded bliss… yet! Miley Cyrus, 25, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, have not changed their marital status and won’t anytime soon, despite a bombshell report that they impulsively got secretly married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. A source close to her EXCLUSIVELY set the record straight about all the secret wedding rumors that have been swirling recently around Miley and Liam. “Miley and Liam didn’t get married, they’re just enjoying a vacation in Australia with Liam’s family,” our source said. “Miley would never even dream of getting hitched without her mom, dad, sister and brother there to share her big day, it’s just not something she would do. Both Miley and Liam are agreed that they want to wait until they’re older before thinking about any kind of wedding — they’re ecstatically happy as they are right now, and figure, if it ain’t broke why fix it?”

But just because these two lovebirds won’t be walking down the aisle and saying “I do” anytime soon doesn’t mean they aren’t fully invested in their relationship. “They both wear a promise ring on their wedding finger, and they are totally committed to each other, but marriage isn’t in their near future, it’s still at least a couple of years away,” our source went on to say. While it’s a bummer they haven’t tied the knot yet, at least marriage is totally on their radar and they’re not rushing into anything too fast!

While Liam just celebrated his 28th birthday, that was the only big life event that happened in Miley and Liam’s relationship recently. Time will tell when wedding bells will be in their future! Click here to see pics of celebs, including Miley and Liam, who had the hottest New Year’s Eve kisses of all-time!

