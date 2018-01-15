Tweets
Melania Trump Trolled For MLK Day Tweet About Equality Just Days After Husband’s ‘Sh*thole’ Comment

Melania Trump
Melania Trump tweeting about equality on MLK Day while her husband exhibits racism has angered voters. They’re not holding back calling FLOTUS out!

First Lady Melania Trump probably didn’t expect that a seemingly innocuous message about Martin Luther King Jr. would get this kind of response. “Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all,” she tweeted on January 15. Polite, respectful enough. Here’s the problem. Her husband, President Donald Trump, has been spouting an endless stream of racist word vomit since he took office (and before).

To tweet about “equality and justice” on MLK Day is laughable to a lot of people, considering what her husband has done to impede both. The sentiment on Twitter in response to her tweet, summed up, is, “Have you even met your husband?!?!” Melania’s tweet was compared to her anti-cyber-bullying initiative as first lady, which is still just baffling; Trump is one of the most infamous and astounding cyber bullies in the world, and she doesn’t see any irony in what she’s trying to promote.

The MLK Day tweet comes just days after President Trump called Haiti and African nations “sh*thole countries,” and asked why the United States couldn’t have more immigrants from (white, very white) Norway instead. In the past, he said that all Haitians “have aids,” as well. He’s called Mexicans rapists and murderers, attempted to ban transgender soldiers from the military, and denied travel from seven countries seemingly picked at random on the basis of “security.” So yeah — Melania tweeting about “equality and justice for all” evoked a pretty enraged response. Here’s just a sampling:

HollywoodLifers, do you think the first lady’s tweet is hypocritical, or are you fine with it? Let us know.