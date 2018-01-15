Shots fired! Justin Bieber just threw some major shade at Jake and Logan Paul in a new snowboarding vlog. WATCH him make fun of them here!

Justin Bieber, 23, appears in his friend Christian Beadles‘ snowboarding vlog, and in the Jan. 13 video, JB totally imitates the over-the-top way of speaking that Jake Paul, 20, and Logan Paul, 22, are famous for. Watch the new video above!

“What’s up, vlog? It’s vlog city time, vlog time with your boys Christian and JB,” the “Sorry” singer says, obviously mimicking Jake and Logan’s delivery. “It’s not what you do, it’s who you are,” he adds. See pics of Logan Paul here.

Obviously, the Paul brothers are not the most popular individuals on the planet at the moment. Logan is under fire for sharing a controversial video of a dead body in Japan, and has since suspended his YouTube channel. Jake has not been helping much by posting NSFW content, and unsavory footage of him dropping the n-word has also surfaced. So…not great.

Meanwhile, Justin’s fans are freaking out over his cameo in Christian’s video, titled “The Boys are back in town!” “JUSTIN IS SO ADORABLE IM CRYING IVE MISSED HIM SO MUCH HES SO CUTE WOW,” one fan wrote/yelled. “If Justin isn’t releasing an album this year then can he please start vlogging instead?” another pleaded. You never know!

“Special Kudos [to] Justin for his never ending love, support and good memories [and] To ALL of my subscribers for following me on this journey,” Christian also wrote in the video’s caption. “So much love for you!”

