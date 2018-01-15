Nikki Bella Stuns In Jumpsuit At Engagement Party As John Cena Calls Her ‘Woman Of His Dreams’

Here comes the bride! Nikki Bella looked as gorgeous as ever in a cleavage bearing jumpsuit at her engagement party with John Cena! See the pic here!

After being engaged for nine months, John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, are finally celebrating! The WWE couple enjoyed an intimate engagement party on Jan. 13, with their close friends and family. Nikki looked stunning in a satin jumpsuit paired with her signature brown locks. John is one lucky man! He took to Twitter to share his excitement, “Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness.”

Nikki replied to John’s sweet tweet with, “Aww my Love… It was so magical. Love you too John.” How perfect are they?! Although they’ve been engaged for quite some time, the wedding date has not been revealed. Nikki was recently seen trying on wedding dresses on Season 7 of Total Divas, but a lot of details surrounding the wedding have been kept secret!

John recently opened up to E! Online about the wedding planning. “Yeah, it’s actually going to gear up in the next few weeks. It’s kind of a special time where there is a little bit of lull and I’m really looking forward to spending some time with Nicole and work on that. Hopefully, in the next few weeks the wedding planning is really going to amp up,” John said eagerly.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nikki Bella’s engagement party outfit? Let us know your thoughts below!