Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Sexy Booty In New GUESS Jeans Campaign: So Beautiful — See Pic

Jennifer Lopez is on fire! The 48-year-old actor, singer, and dancer becomes a model in this new ad for GUESS jeans. She looks half her age! Absolutely gorgeous! GUESS posted the photo on their Instagram on January 14 and wrote, “Doin’ it well ♥️💋 #GUESSGirl @jlo in the @guess + @marciano Spring ‘18 Campaign coming February 1.” J-Lo posted the photo, too, in the form of NINE pics on her Instagram grid! WOW! The photo was shot by Tatiana Gerusova. Jennifer’s hair was styled by Peter Savic for the campaign. It has massive volume — it’s bed head to the next level! He also styled Camila Cabello as a GUESS girl!

This is just the latest photo of Jennifer modeling GUESS looks. She previously appeared in a colorful dress, draped over a piano, in a tight jumpsuit, and in gingham mini shorts. She looks amazing in each and every one! When she was first named a GUESS girl, she said in a statement: “When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new GUESS Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager.”

“When I look back at early GUESS campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for GUESS’ Spring 2018 campaign,” J-Lo said. We love her in this campaign… and we need those jeans ASAP!

