January Jones Is Dating ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall: Inside Their 2-Month Secret Romance

New couple alert! Mad Men actress January Jones, 40, and Bachelor star Nick Viall, 37, have been secretly dating for the past two months, according to a source who spoke with Page Six. They started getting to know each other after January appeared on The Late Show with James Corden and admitted she was a superfan of The Bachelor. “They’ve been dating for about two months,” the source said. “She went on The Late Show in ­mid-November and said Nick had reached out to her and tried to get her to lip-sync battle with him. She declined, but then he asked her out to a drink and she accepted. They’ve been seeing each other since.” During January’s appearance on The Late Show she also joked about Nick saying, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, but that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe.” We have to admit that we’re definitely pleasantly surprised about the seemingly random match! Check out pics of Nick on his season of The Bachelor here!

Although their romance just began, January and Nick have already been spending some milestone moments together. The two celebrated January’s birthday together along with some of her co-stars at Inkwell in L.A. on Jan. 13, the outlet further reported. Their outing gives clues that they may just be ready to start flaunting their secret romance to the public which means things must be going well!

It’s good to see Nick getting back in the dating game after his engagement with his Bachelor pick, Vanessa Grimaldi, 30, ended just a few months ago. The former couple got engaged on the show when Nick starred in it back in March and despite the publicized split, they’re still supportive of each other and on good terms.

