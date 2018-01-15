Jake & Logan Paul: Why The Brothers Are Totally ‘Welcoming’ Of Justin Bieber’s Shade

Jake & Logan Paul aren’t offended by Justin Bieber’s vlogging diss — they’re loving it! A source close to the brothers EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that they’re actually flattered!

Wait, what? Brothers Jake Paul, 20, and Logan Paul, 22, somehow think Justin Bieber, 23, dissing their vlogging style in a recently uploaded snowboarding video by Christian Beadles is a “good thing.” A source close to the brothers EXCLUSIVELY told us why they’re actually excited to be so publicly shaded by Bieber. “What is the best form of flattery? Imitation,” our source said. “And the Paul brothers are looking at Bieber’s video as a good thing because if one of the biggest stars in the world is referencing them it just shows that they have made it.”

In fact, this video is apparently adding some levity for the Paul brothers, who have been dealing with a growing number of scandals recently. “If Bieber made fun of them every day, they’d be cool with it,” our source went on to say. “And with all the controversy Logan is dealing with now, he’ll take anything that steers away from the bad press he’s been getting. So they are welcoming it and hope it continues.” With Logan in extremely hot water for sharing a video of a dead body in Japan, and Jake dealing with a fallout of a video showing rapping the N-word, it does seem like Justin making fun of their vlogging personas would be extremely welcome to them.

We’ll just have to wait and see whether or not Jake and Logan get their wish and if Justin keeps making fun of them in future vlogs. Click here to see pics of Logan Paul throughout the years!

