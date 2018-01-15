Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Put Love On Display With Romantic & PDA-Filled Beach Stroll

These two are heating up FAST! Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin couldn’t keep their hands to themselves during a beach date — see the steamy new pics.

Chris Martin, 40, and Dakota Johnson, 28, are shaping up to be one of the hottest couples of 2018! They PDA’d up a storm in Malibu, CA on Jan. 14, sweetly touching as they strolled down the beach. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF DAKOTA AND CHRIS FLAUNTING THEIR LOVE ON THE BEACH.

Dakota looked cute in a flowy white beach dress and giant sunglasses, while Chris covered up in board shorts, a wetsuit top and baseball cap. Her doggy Zeppelin was also along for the outing! Oh, and superstar saxophonist Kenny G showed up at some point, as TMZ reports, because why not?

Chris (who famously separated from Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, in March 2014 before finalizing their divorce in 2016) and Dakota’s beach date comes just days after they couldn’t stop smiling during an intimate dinner at Soho House in Malibu on Jan. 12. “Chris and Dakota arrived together in Chris’ car. They met up with friends and had a fun night,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple, who began dating in mid-October 2017.

“They both seemed very happy. They were flirty, and also left the restaurant together,” the insider added. “They [spend] most nights hanging out at his house and laying low,” another source also recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. “His friends already love her and see how happy she makes him.” Aww! See more pics of Chris Martin here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chris and Dakota make a hot couple? Tell us if you’re rooting for them!