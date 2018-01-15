Pam Anderson, P Diddy & More Famous Handsome Sons Rock Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Milan Fashion Week had a slew of familiar faces on the runways! Pam Anderson, Diddy, James Marsden and more celebrity sons rocked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana!

Milan Fashion Week had no shortage of star power, as young Hollywood took over the runway at Dolce & Gabbana‘s Fall/Winter 2018/19 show on January 13. The youngest son of hip hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 48, Christian “King” Combs, opened the show, with his dad sitting front row. King shared the runway with more stars son — actor James Marsden‘s son, Jack, 16; Daniel Day-Lewis‘ son, Gabriel; Pierce Brosnan‘s son, Paris; Pamela Anderson‘s sons, Dylan Jagger and Brandon Thomas Lee; and Jude Law‘s son, Rafferty, 21; Social media sensation, Cameron Dallas, 23, also rocked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, going shirtless for on of his looks. Singer Austin Mahone, 21, made his runway debut in a long coat and black bowtie. Click through our attached gallery to see all of the photos from Milan Fashion Week!

Diddy — who is a panelist on the new show, The Four — was one proud dad after King stunned on the D&G runway. King looked dapper in a gold and black-brocaded coat with matching black loafers. “I’m so proud of my son @kingcombs he walked in the @dolcegabbana show again in MILAN #BlackExcellence LOVE YOU BOY!!!” Diddy wrote on Twitter. King — who walked the runway for D&G last summer and fall —was recently named the face of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 ad campaign. King sits on an Italian gondola in a maroon sateen tux with a bow tie and white sneakers. The campaign is said to be aimed a millennials, which would make sense after the D&G had Hollywood’s young stars on its runway.

Pamela Anderson’s sons, 20 and 21, have immersed themselves in the fashion world, with Dylan being the face of Saint Laurent, while Brandon has been working with Dolce & Gabbana for some time now. Paris Brosnan, who was just signed to Next Models is a rising star in the fashion world. Jude Law’s son, Rafferty was signed to Select Model Management back in 2014, and has had a thriving modeling career ever since.

