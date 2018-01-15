16 Stars Who Love to Dress Up in Lingerie For Instagram: Cardi B, Bella Hadid & More

Lingerie isn’t just for the bedroom anymore — it’s also for Instagram! At least, it is according to stars like Bella Hadid, Cardi B, and Bella Thorne. Check out the sexiest social media shares!

Debatably one of the best things about social media is how it connects us with each other and our favorite stars. Platforms like Snapchat and Twitter can give us inside looks into celebrities’ daily lives in a way they never did before the digital age — but one app might reign supreme at giving us a peek at the intimate details of an A-Lister’s life. This, of course, is Instagram. The photo-sharing platform lets celebs like Bella Hadid, 21, Kim Kardashian, 37, and Cardi B, 25, share pics of their private moments like lying in bed or lounging in lingerie.

The Hadid sisters love to update their followers with sexy lingerie pics. After an exhausting New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2017, Bella shared a photo of her relaxing in bed in nothing but a white bra, delicate shorts and a chunky silver necklace. The fresh-faced model looked absolutely stunning! Her sister Gigi Hadid, 22, also shared lingerie pics on her Instagram account, but for different reasons than her sibling. In 2015, Gigi donned a black bra to promote the release of Calvin Harris‘ “How Deep Is Your Love” music video, in which she starred. The Hadid sisters aren’t the only ones who love a good bra pic though! Other stars like Bella Thorne, 20, Kendall Jenner, 22, and Emily Ratajkowski, 26, have all perfected the art of posing in underwear for an Instagram photo. Click through the gallery above to see all the best underwear photos shared on social media by celebrities!

HollywoodLifers, which celebrity do you think has the sexiest lingerie Instagram photo? Let us know in the comments!