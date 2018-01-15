Video
BTS’ RM & V Jam To Ansel Elgort’s ‘Supernova’ — Trio Shows Off Their Epic Dance Moves

Can we please be in this friendship? RM, V and Ansel Elgort jammed out to Ansel’s new track in a throwback video from this summer and it’s everything!

Like many artists, Ansel Elgort, 23, likes to use his friends as a sounding board before he drops a track — and in this case, RM and V of the K-pop group BTS were the lucky ones! As you can see in this adorable new video, the trio rocked out to Ansel’s then-unfinished track “Supernova” over the summer. Watch it below!

“When I showed Tae and RM an early version of Supernova in Seoul this summer,” the Baby Driver actor wrote on Twitter Jan. 13. “It’s finally out now,” he added. See more photos of Ansel Elgort here.

Fans are flipping out over this never-before-seen video. “Okay lowkey taehyung jamming to the song here is hot,” one A.R.M.Y. member sighed. “I love this friendship [so much],” another fan wrote in response to Ansel, who goes way back with the guys of BTS. After their summer hang, he was spotted filming their American Music Awards performance in November!

Meanwhile, other fans brought up the idea of a remix between Ansel and the guys! “Supernova (remix) ft R&V?” one fan asked. Yes, please!

Check out the video, plus more behind-the-scenes shots from Ansel’s newest effort:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ansel’s new song? Tell us if you feel the same way about it that RM and V do!