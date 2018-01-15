‘The Bachelor’s Tenley Molzahn Is Engaged To Taylor Leopold: ‘My Heart Is Gushing’

Congrats are in order! ‘Bachelor’ alum Tenley Molzahn just announced that she’s engaged to BF Taylor Leopold! Check out her announcement!

OMG! The Bachelor‘s Tenley Molzahn just shared with the world that she and boyfriend Taylor Leopold are getting married! “THIS IS HAPPENING!!! Last night I said yes to spending forever with him!” the 33-year-old captioned a photo of herself and her new fiance. “My heart is gushing with happiness and excitement & I can’t stop thinking of how good God is!!!” Awww!

“Taylor, you’re the answer to some of my heart’s greatest prayers and deepest desires, and that you have chosen me, and that we really get to do this, my heart is full of praise!” she added. “God’s Love and faithfulness has always been true to me, but since the day I met you, I truly believed that God had all along been letting me find my way to you.” Pass the Kleenex! Head here to take a look back at the hottest Bachelors from over the years!

Tenley appeared on season 14 of the hit reality TV show. And she nearly ended up with Jake Pavelka; she came in second place. She also appeared on the premiere season of Bachelor Pad where she met Kiptyn Locke. The pair dated on and off for years before calling it quits in 2014. But, it looks like Tenley’s dating days are finally done! Congrats, you two!

