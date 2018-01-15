22 Cutest Photos Of Couples From ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Who Are Still Together

Arie is on his quest for true love on ‘The Bachelor,’ and he has so many Bachelor Nation couples to look to for inspiration. Take a look at the most adorable photos of the couples who are still head over heels!

The Bachelor, The Bachlorette, and Bachelor In Paradise are all about finding love. Many couples have found true love on the franchise’s various shows, often after a failed first shot at it. When these couples fall in love, they’re all in. They get married in lavish TV weddings and some have started families of their own. Chris Harrison must feel like a proud papa.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is currently trying to find his soulmate on this season of The Bachelor. He’s got a lot to live up to after Rachel Lindsay got her fairytale dream come true during her season of The Bachelorette the season before. Rachel fell hard for Bryan Abasolo, and they ended the season by getting engaged. The couple is more in love than ever and hard at work planning their wedding. We can’t wait to see these two walk down the aisle! You know who else we can’t wait to see? JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. These two are still head over heels nearly two years after getting engaged. Same goes for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth!

Not all Bachelor Nation stars find love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Bachelor In Paradise has actually become one of the best places for these contestants to meet the person of their dreams. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert met and fell in love during season 2 of Bachelor In Paradise. Once these two crossed paths, it was a match made in heaven. The couple got engaged on the show and married in 2016. They are now parents to a beautiful baby girl named Emerson Avery! Jade’s BFF Carly Waddell also found love during BiP season 2. After a very interesting start, Carly and Evan Bass realized they were meant to be. They were married in 2017 and are now expecting their first child. Check out the rest of the notable Bachelor Nation couples that are still together in our gallery now!

