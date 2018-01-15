Yay! Congratulations to ‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira. They’re engaged! We have the sweet proposal details here.

Aww, this is so sweet. Angelina Pivarnick‘s boyfriend proposed to her on January 12, and it sounded oh-so romantic! The couple spoke to Us Weekly about the big day, spilling all the details about their special moment. Angelina’s husband-to-be, Chris Larangeira, took her to dinner and showered the former Jersey Shore star, 31, with roses at his apartment. She was so happy!

“We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” Angelina told Us Weekly. They headed back to Chris’ apartment after their romantic meal, where Angelina discovered he had written “I Love You Angelina” in roses. “I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” where she found a rose heart with “A&C” in the middle. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses,” she said. Aww!

Though Angelina and Chris have only been dating for a year, they’ve actually known each other for 14 years. They’ve had plenty of time together to know this is a sure thing! This is actually Angelina’s third engagement. She was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016. Chris’ relationship history is unclear.

Angelina and Louie got close to walking down the aisle before their breakup, actually. The reality star threw a huge engagement party in November 2016, where she wore a glitzy white dress. The party, held at a country club on Staten Island, in NYC, was basically a mini wedding. The guests dressed up, danced, and were treated to a wedding cake. We can’t wait to see what kind of party Angelina and Chris throw this time around!

