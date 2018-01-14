Paige: The Truth About Whether She’ll Leave The WWE After Devastating Injury

Will Paige stay with the WWE after suffering a serious neck injury? Get the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the wrestler’s next move!

“Paige still is going to be an on camera character and may remain as a manager for the team she was a part of on television so the WWE can continue her storyline,” a source close to the WWE told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The WWE is not sure if they want to officially have her retire on TV or just move forward with her and put her into a different role as a potential commentator. But her role is limitless because her mind for the wrestling business is quite amazing. She also may start training and teaching future talent as well. There are so many options how the WWE wants her to continue her career outside the ring and they will pursue everything to see what sticks because they want her around.” See some of Paige’s best photos here.

Fans were worried that the WWE star’s career was effectively over after she was kicked in the back by fellow competitor Sasha Banks during a six woman tag team wrestling competition in Long Island, New York in Dec. 2017. The incident gave her a serious neck injury, and she was believed to have gotten a “stinger,” which is when a head or neck injury causes shooting pains. Up until this point, there hadn’t been any official news on the affect her injury would have on her wrestling career, but sources did tell PW Insider that she was “done” and won’t be competing from here on out. But at least it looks like she’ll still continue to work with the WWE even if it’s from outside the ring.

