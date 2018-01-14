Are you obsessed with ‘Sister Wives?’ Well, HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the new TLC series ‘Seeking Sister Wife.’ Watch now!

Seeking Sister Wife, which premieres Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC, follows three families — the Alldredges, the Brineys, and the Snowdens – who are all in various phases of seeking, dating, or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives. HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVE premiere preview features the Snowdens. Dimitri Snowden wants an “epically big family,” which is why he’s searching for a sister wife. Dimitri is married to Ashley, who is currently pregnant with their third child. Ashley is at her capacity with three children, so a sister wife will “fulfill that dream for Dimitri to have more children.”

Dimitri believes that the importance of having a sister wife is support. In addition to wanting more children and a big family, he wants another woman for him and Ashley “to bond with and kind of empower.” Seeking Sister Wife will give an intimate look into the process of finding a sister wife. You’ll see the husbands and wives date online and in person, as well as the ups and downs seeking and incorporating a new wife into their family. Fans of Sister Wives, set your DVRs for Seeking Sister Wife!

Ashley and Dimitri are an African-American family based in Atlanta, Georgia. The couple recently experienced a plural relationship that ended in heartache, but they are ready to start looking again for a compatible and committed woman who wants to have children. The Snowdens do not subscribe to the Mormon faith, but they have a spiritual union and adhere to a moral code. They have purposefully abstained from a legal marriage under the eyes of the law in order to ensure equality with their future wife.

