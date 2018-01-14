Offset Gets Tattoo Of Cardi B’s Name On His Neck — Is This A Last Ditch Effort To Stop Breakup?

Offset got some new ink! Is tattooing Cardi B’s name onto his neck a sign their relationship is built to last? See his body art here!

Offset, 26, and Cardi B, 25, have been put through the ringer recently with numerous cheating scandals surrounding the Migos singer cropping up. But it looks like the “Bad and Boujee” singer is trying to redeem himself in a very permanent way. In a new video, a hand with long, pink manicured nails, which we think must belong to Cardi, pushes aside Offset’s hair to reveal a fresh tattoo that says Cardi B. As the rapper turns his face toward the camera, the person behind the camera makes a kissing sound before the clip ends. Check out the video below!

The Cardi tattoo has some stiff competition though! While it’s romantic that her fiancé inked her stage name onto his body, it’s in close proximity to his tattoo of Buttercup from The Powerpuff Girls, which TBH we’re kind of obsessed with. Why does he have a tattoo of a Powerpuff Girl? Don’t know, but we want one now! It’s definitely fitting though — Buttercup is known for her spunky attitude which is pretty reminiscent of the “Bodak Yellow” singer’s personality. Since Offset’s alleged affairs have gone public, his fiancée has been pretty outspoken about her haters as well as her relationship. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Cardi told people who criticize her choices to “Get off my d**k with the bullsh*t.”

While Cardi seems to be standing by her man, we can’t help but wonder if the tattoo is a way to prove to their haters that their romance is here to stay — or if it’s Offset’s way of proving to his partner that she’s the one he wants to be with despite being caught cheating on her. Here’s hoping it all works out though because that ink doesn’t wash off.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Offset tattooing Cardi’s name on his neck?