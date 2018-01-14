Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Get Married In Australia, Claims New Report — See Ring Pics

Wait, what?! A new report has surfaced that claims Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have gotten married in secret! Details!

Have Miley Cyrus, 25, and her longtime beau Liam Hemsworth, 28, gotten married in secret? That’s what a new report claims! The pop songstress flew to Byron Bay on the New South Wales Coast in Australia to celebrate New Years with her hunky movie-star fella. And afterwards, they got married in secret, according to the upcoming issue of NW Magazine, via the Daily Mail. And since, photos have surfaced of the pair dining out together in the coastal community — and sporting some bands on THOSE fingers. HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

“It’s such a special place for them [in Byron Bay]. It felt right,” their source shared. “It’s where they realized that they couldn’t live without each other and decided to really give their relationship another go.” Awww! That’s pretty romantic, but is it remotely true?! Last year, this same Australian publication made a similar claim, which we eventually debunked! Head here for loads more pics of Liam and Miley!

“Miley and Liam are not married, and they don’t plan to be for a while yet. Neither of them are in a hurry as they’re both young, and they’re very happy as they are,” a source close to Miley told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in Nov. “Both Miley and Liam take marriage very seriously, and when they do tie the knot they want to make sure it is forever. They’re crazy in love, but they still have a lot of things they want to achieve before settling down together forever.” If that’s still the case, then what’s the deal with these rings they’re casually wearing around town?!

