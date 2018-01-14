Kylie Jenner’s Thrilled To Spend Last Pre-Baby Days With Travis While He’s On Break From Tour

Word has it, Kylie Jenner is overjoyed to spend the final days leading up to her reported pregnancy with Travis Scott while he’s pressing pause on his tour! Details!

As Kylie Jenner‘s supposed pregnancy due date approaches, she and Travis Scott, 25, are spending some much-needed time together now that he’s getting a break from touring, according to our sources. This is a relief considering the endless rumors that have been circulating recently about the rapper not being there for the 20-year-old TV star as she faces motherhood! “Travis has got a few weeks break from his tour right now, so she’s getting to spend some time with him which is great,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s been super tough having him away throughout the pregnancy, but she knows that’s part and parcel of dating a musician.” Head here for loads more photos of Kylie and Travis!

Another thing that’s reportedly come between these 2 is Ky’s apparent house arrest to avoid any photos getting out of her alleged baby bump. This has understandably taken a toll on their them! “Kylie‘s refusal to be seen in public has been terrible for her relationship with Travis,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s very frustrated that she won’t get out and live life with him. They have been fighting about that a lot. He wants her to come out and do life with him, it upsets him that she won’t and that’s caused a lot of tension between them. He’s not going to break up with her over it but it’s been hard on him for sure.” Here’s hoping this important time together is making this process easier for both of them!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Kylie is getting some time with Travis during the final months of her alleged pregnancy? Share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below!