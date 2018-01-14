Kourtney Kardashian Feels Guilty About Vacationing With Younes Bendjima Without Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian feels separation anxiety from her kids when she and Younes plan a big trip to Egypt! Will she let it hold her back from their budding romance?

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, feels guilty about going on vacation with Younes Bendjima, 24, without her kids, and Kris Jenner, 61, stresses over dealing with six famous ones on the Jan. 14 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

First, Kourtney plans to go on a trip to Egypt with her new beau — but she’s nervous. “I’m proud you’re doing something for yourself,” Khloe Kardashian, 33, tells her. Kourt admits that she’s not ready to mix “her two worlds” of home life and her new relationship yet, which is why she’s taking a vacation and leaving the kids home.

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe talk about Rob and Chyna‘s ongoing custody battle. “It’s escalating to a place none of us could have ever imagined,” Khloe says in a confessional about the drama going on between the pair. Yeah, you can say that again. Khloe and Kourt then call Rob on the phone to see if there’s been any progress with Chyna. He explains that there was a mediation day, but “nothing was resolved.” Khloe feels bad for him because Rob was truly in love with Chyna, and this isn’t how he wanted it to go.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, 20, discovers that someone who works for her has been sneakily taking photos of her, and she calls her mom in a panic. (Before you get excited, Kylie isn’t shown on screen.) So stressful! Kris has a heart-to-heart with Khloe, who tries to think of ways to cheer up her mom since she’s under so much pressure. She has the “genius idea” to handcuff Kris to a mime as a funny joke. What could go wrong?

Kourtney realizes she has separation anxiety from her kids, and starts to have second thoughts about her trip. As Khloe says: “Time to cut the chord, Kourt!” Still, she thinks about canceling other obligations so she can hang out with her kids before she leaves town. Ultimately, she decides to go on the trip!

Finally, there’s some good news — Rob is still trying to better himself. He tells Khloe he’s been to the doctor, and is working on eating right and exercising. She’s super proud of him!

Be sure to tune in for Part 2 of the ep tomorrow — looks like Khloe’s going to reveal her pregnancy news!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s ep?