Khloe Kardashian Slams ‘Revenge Body’ Contestant’s ‘Fake’ Crying: ‘That Tear Was Perfect Acting’

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t got time for the fake drama! The stunning reality star sits down with a new contestant named Joel in a promo for the next episode of Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian where he admits that he wants to get in shape to get back at his ex-boyfriend Jose who did him wrong despite all the support Joel showed him. “I was always there when he needed me in the hospital. I was with him during the whole leukemia thing and he doesn’t even care about me,” he tells KoKo. That’s when she shuts him down!

“It’s not just about a hot body. My show is about mind, body and soul and really changing people from within and realizing that there’s so much more to life than just an exterior,” she tells Joel. He responds that revenge is just part of it, he’s also struggling to get his confidence back after that toxic relationship. When Khloe asks him what really motivates him, he breaks down — except she isn’t buying it! “You don’t have to fake cry just cause I said that. The tear was perfectly acting,” she responds. Yowza! Head here for loads more images of Khloe!

Fans of the fitspo queen know that she takes no prisoners when it comes to living healthy and staying active, even while pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 26, first child! Naturally, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was bombarded with flak for refusing to slow down! But KoKo doesn’t put up with that nonsense either! “It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 4. “My doctor wants me to work out everyday if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.” Revenge Body airs at 10 p.m. EST on Sundays and Mondays on E!

