Bethenny Frankel Puts Jill Zarin Drama Aside & Posts Sweet Tribute To Bobby After His Death

Bethenny Frankel, 47, just put the past with Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin, 54, behind her to honor Bobby Zarin after he died from cancer at 71. “‘Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: ‘It’s all good,’ and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP,” she wrote on Twitter. See her sweet social media tribute to Bobby below!

It’s been almost eight years since the former best friends parted ways in what’s still the most intense, long-standing feud in Real Housewives history, but while time may not heal all wounds, it definitely seems to have given Bethenny the ability to put the drama aside to honor a loved one — which we can only imagine how much that might mean to Bobby’s wife. Jill announced the passing of her husband on Jan. 13 in a statement on her website. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time,” she wrote.

It’s actually especially heartwarming that Bethenny extended an olive branch in such a difficult time because Jill even said before that she doesn’t think she would be angry with her former friend if they ever came face-to-face. In a June 2017 interview on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen, 49, asked Jill what she’d say to Bethenny if they were ever on speaking terms again. “I have no idea,” she said. “I think I would say, ‘I don’t even remember what it was about. I don’t even remember what we fought about.'” She also added that she’d be incredibly friendly if they did interact. “I’d give her a hug and a kiss, absolutely,” she said. Honestly, right now would be a great time for that hug, but some social media love is definitely good too.

“Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell.” One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites. Another one: “It’s all good,” and Bobby, now it really is… #RIP — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 14, 2018

