WWE wrestler Paige may never compete again after suffering a shocking neck injury. See the kick in the ring that caused it here.

This is upsetting. WWE star Paige, 25, was kicked in the back by fellow competitor Sasha Banks during a six woman tag team wrestling competition in Long Island, New York last month and suffered a serious neck injury that has put her entire career in jeopardy. Paige was believed to have received a “stinger,” which is when a head or neck injury causes shooting pains. SEE VIDEO OF THE KICK BELOW. Although there’s been no official word on how Paige’s condition will or will not affect her future in wrestling, sources told the PW Insider that she is “done” and will not be able to compete anymore. This unfortunate news comes as a shock and disappointment to the wrestling community, since the British star is quite popular. See some of Paige’s best pics here.

The injury is not the only thing that’s been difficult in Paige’s life lately. She was also recently involved in a sex tape scandal after her private videos were stolen and released to the public. It caused her stress related anorexia and baldness, according to the Daily Mail. “That scarred me,” Paige said about the scandal. “People invading my privacy, to the point where sometimes I don’t want to go out.”



Shortly after the sex scandal made headlines, Paige’s fiance, Alberto el Patron, 40, who is also a wrestler, was investigated for an alleged domestic dispute with an unnamed female companion at the Orlando airport. It hasn’t been confirmed, but witnesses revealed that it may have been Paige, who was with him that day.

We send our well wishes to Paige as she recovers from her injury.

