Selena Gomez’s Mother Breaks Silence On Their Feud: The Singer ‘Can Make Her Own Choices’

Selena Gomez’s mother Mandy Teefey is finally shedding some light on the supposed feud between them since the songstress got back together with Justin Bieber!

Since late 2017, rumors have been circulating that something has gone terribly wrong between Selena Gomez, 25, and her mother Mandy Teefey after the singer rekindled her romance with Justin Bieber, 23. Now, the mother of pop royalty is coming forward to explain just what happened, including their past struggles as a family. “Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” Teefey told Gossip Cop, referencing the difficult decision for her and husband Brian Teefey to stop managing their daughter in 2004. “We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business. It was no longer fun for any of us, like it was when she was younger and we had to be with her because she was a minor.”

Mandy went on to address Selena’s newfound relationship with Justin, stating that she’s “not happy” they are seeing each other again and that she hasn’t spoken with the “Love Yourself” crooner in “years.” But she added this statement while discussing her daughter’s lupus diagnosis in light of Selena’s enormous workload and love life. “She is 25 years old and knows what is at stake with her health. I do not control her the way it has been portrayed. Selena is an adult and can make her own choices.” Head here for more photos of Mandy and Selena.

Sel’s proud mother also discussed the secret kidney transplant the singer went through over the summer, calling her daughter “brave and fearless. I was so proud of her bravery.” Then she added, “Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy.”

