Margot Robbie Reveals If She’s As Big Of A Badass As Tonya Harding: It’s Quite Admirable

Margot Robbie just gushed about taking on the role of Tonya Harding and if she’s as tough at the infamous ice skater!

Margot Robbie, 27, is having the best year ever! The gorgeous Australian actress is the star of I, Tonya, a biopic on the American ice skater Tonya Harding, 47, and her fall from grace after fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan, 48, was attacked by associates of her then-husband Jeff Gillooly in 1994. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Margot on Jan. 13 where we asked her about taking on the challenging role and if she’s as tough as Tonya. Head here for loads more images of Margot looking incredible!

“I do not know if I am a badass,” Margot told HL. “Tonya the character definitely is. I mean she is very unapologetic about who she is and very willing to call out unfairness when she saw it. I think there is something quite admirable in that.” Tonya’s story is filled with serious hardship and no shortage of alleged domestic violence, which the real-life athlete overcame. That’s not including her mother LaVona “Sandy” Golden‘s allegedly brutal treatment of her, including an incident in which she reportedly threw a knife at her daughter.

Margot also revealed that, when she first read the script, she didn’t know that it was a true story! “Well I read the script initially as a producer but when I read the role I couldn’t see anything I had in common with her and that excited me,” she said. “I was just curious about her and why she did the things she did and said and then I found out she was a true-life person because I thought it was fiction when I first read it. I was intrigued with a brilliant script and then it being a true story it took a whole new meaning after that.” Clearly she found the role of a lifetime!

