‘RHONY’: Jill Zarin’s Husband Bobby Zarin Has Passed Away At 71 After Battle With Cancer

Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin, 54, just announced that her husband Bobby Zarin has died after battling cancer for years. He was 71 years old. “With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to share the news that our beloved Bobby Zarin passed away peacefully today surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer,” Jill shared in a statement on her website. “There are no words to describe how heartbroken we are. Thank you, everyone for all your love, and support during this difficult time.”

This tragic news comes just over a week after Jill shared a photo of herself and Bobby together to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary. “Happy 18th! Anniversary to the love of my life Bobby Zarin. Bobby is the most perfect man I know. He never loses anything, never forgets anything and when I think he is wrong… he is always right! I will post some photos over the last 20 years… truly a Love Story.” Head here to see more photos of Bobby and Jill together.

On Dec. 3, Jill shared a moving clip of herself visiting “Camp Zarin.” While clutching her dog, she walks solemnly out to the water and looks around. She says, “I’m just going to miss Bobby, I’m going to miss my life with him… Bobby’s in the city, he’s in the hospital but he’s okay. We’re gonna go back tonight. …For as much time as we have left.” Just heartbreaking.

