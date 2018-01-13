Gregg Sulkin Wants A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reunion: Does Selena Gomez Feel The Same?

OMG! Gregg Sulkin just revealed that he totally wants the gang that created ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ to get back together! Does Selena Gomez agree?!

Would you like to see Wizards of Waverly Place have some kind of reunion?! You are not alone! Gregg Sulkin, 25, just shared that he’s totally on board to revisit the magical world! “I mean, that show gave me my start here, so I’ll always be grateful, and I’ll always want to do a reunion,” he told Entertainment Tonight. But, he went on to add that, “it’s gotta make sense on a career level for every single person involved.” Is he hinting that his former co-star Selena Gomez, 25, might not be able to join the rest of the cast now that she’s a superstar? Head here for loads more images of the hunky TV star!

He also went on to drop some incredibly sweet compliments on the pop songstress and her runaway success! “I’m happy it’s happened to a nice person, because a lot of people in this industry, you seem a certain way, and maybe aren’t,” he added. “But she’s always been really lovely, has always been very determined, hard-working, and if you type in like, ‘Selena Gomez scandal,’ on Google, you’ll never find one.” So true!

Although a ‘Wizards’ reunion sounds far fetched considering just now busy Sel is these days, the TV landscape is completely packed with old shows that are getting a second chance like Fuller House, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and loads more! So, as Selena’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 23, would say, “Never say never!”

