Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude Replicating Botticelli’s Birth Of Venus Just Like Heidi Klum

Sexy lady! Emily Ratajkowski, 26, showed off her amazing figure on Instagram when she showed off a photo in which she posed completely nude replicating Sandro Botticelli‘s 15th century painting, The Birth of Venus. The stunning model can be seen standing in front of a landscape of blue skies and hills while her long brown hair covers her chest area as she holds her arms down with her hands clasped together covering her pelvic area. SEE THE FULL PHOTO BELOW! Emily’s known for her regular posts of very revealing looks and this one was no exception! Check out more of Emily’s sexy photos here!

Emily’s photo comes just a day after fellow model Heidi Klum, 44, posted a photo of her posing as the same popular work of art in a promo piece for Germany’s Next Top Model. Although there’s almost a twenty year age difference between Emily and Heidi, we have to admit that Heidi looked just as good as her younger match in the nude photo! With such equal beauties, it’s hard to choose which wore their own skin best!

In addition to this new eye-catching pic, Emily recently made headlines when she announced she is the new face for the hair care company, Kérastase. Her caption about hair being a fundamental part of beauty caused a lot of backlash on social media with many asking her to consider those with no hair either from treatments like chemotherapy or other illnesses. She has since removed the caption from the Instagram post and Kérastase issued an apology.

