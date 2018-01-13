Eliza Dushku Claims A Stuntman On ‘True Lies’ Allegedly Molested Her When She Was 12

‘True Lies’ star Eliza Dushku claimed that she was molested at 12 years old by a stuntman. Here’s why she decided to come forward with her emotional story.

“When I was 12 years old, while filming “True Lies”, I was sexually molested by one of Hollywood’s leading stunt coordinators,” Eliza Dushku said in a lengthy, emotional Facebook post detailing the account of her alleged assault. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star then goes into detail about how he “built my and my parents’ trust” before he “lured me to his Miami hotel room” where she claims to have been molested.

“I remember vividly how he methodically drew the shades and turned down the lights,” she continued. “How he disappeared in the bathroom and emerged, naked, bearing nothing but a small hand towel held flimsy at his mid-section. I remember what I was wearing (my favorite white denim shorts, thankfully, secured enough for me to keep on). I remember how he laid me down on the bed, wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me. He spoke these words: “You’re not going to sleep on me now sweetie, stop pretending you’re sleeping,” as he rubbed harder and faster against my catatonic body. When he was ‘finished’, he suggested, “I think we should be careful…,” [about telling anyone] he meant. I was 12, he was 36.”

Eliza, now 37, says she decided to come forward with her story 25 years after she says it took place because of the ever-growing accounts of sexual harassment and assault that women have come forward with in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. “Through the years, brave fans have regularly shared with me how some of my characters have given them the conviction to stand up to their abusers. Now it is you who give me strength and conviction. I hope that speaking out will help other victims and protect against future abuse,” Eliza said. “With every person that speaks out, every banner that drops down onto my iphone screen disclosing similar stories/truths, my resolve strengthens. Sharing these words, finally calling my abuser out… brings the start of a new calm.”

