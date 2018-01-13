Donald Trump & Stormy Daniels: Porn Star Claims They Tried Having Threesome With Her

Yet another porn star claims Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels tried to get her to join them for a threesome! Yikes! Get all the details here.

If it’s a day that ends in Y, then disturbing news relating to President Donald Trump, 71, is probably hitting the airwaves! On, Jan. 12, news broke that Trump’s lawyer allegedly paid a porn star named Stormy Daniels, 38, $130,000 in hush money during his presidential campaign after they allegedly had an affair. Now, another porn star named Alana Evans has come forward to both substantiate the claims that Trump and Stormy (real name: Stephanie Clifford) had a relationship and to add a new detail — they allegedly tried to get her to join them for a threesome, she claims. The invitation allegedly happened in July of 2006 at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at the Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nevada.

“It was the second day of our trip, we were in a hotel with a tattoo parlor, and the hotel had huge windows so you could see people outside,” Alana told The Daily Beast. “When I saw Stormy, I was like WTF? I opened the door, called out to her, and she joined me while [my colleague] got a tattoo. Stormy said she met Donald Trump and then tells me about the golf tournament and how she’s supposed to hang out with him later that night, and she invited me. Stormy said Donald knew exactly who she was and wanted to meet her.”

Alana went on to explain that later that night she allegedly began receiving calls from Stormy…and Donald. “Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald [Trump] and I can hear him, and he’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.’ And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ Men like him scare me because they have so much power and this was way before his presidential nomination. So I bailed on them and turned my phone off.” We do not blame her!

