Will A ‘Scrubs’ Revival Ever Happen? Donald Faison Reveals What Needs To Happen

In the age of reboots and revivals, is there hope for ‘Scrubs’? Donald Faison talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about what it would take for a revival to work.



Donald Faison, 43, is totally game for Scrubs to come back, he told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE podcast interview. The catch? It can’t just be him and real-life BFF, Zach Braff, 42. “I don’t think the show would survive with just he and I on it,” Donald told HollywoodLife. “We would need Sarah [Chalke], Judy [Reyes], John [C. McGinley], Ken [Jenkins], Christa [Miller], Neil [Flynn] — everybody that was part of it.” While that sounds perfect to us, the reality is that a lot of those people are currently working on other projects across different networks. Gah!

Donald, who was visiting HollywoodLife‘s weekly podcast to talk about his partnership with Cigna as one of The TV Doctors of America, also added that just doing a reunion special “would be dope.” However, he revealed that he thinks Clueless has much more of a chance at a reunion than Scrubs. Yes, really! “I think if you can get everybody,” Donald told HollywoodLife. “We’re all old now, though. Lets keep it 100. ‘Clueless’ was over 20 years ago.” So, what would a Clueless reunion and/or sequel revolve around? Their kids, duh! “I think it would be about our children, and we’re parents who are… [‘Clueless’],” Donald shared. Where do we sign up to support this?

Be sure to listen to Donald’s FULL interview on the HollywoodLife podcast by clicking HERE. During the interview, Donald also talks about keeping in touch with former co-star, Stacey Dash, the secret behind Murray’s braces in Clueless, and so much more!

