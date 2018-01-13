‘Teen Mom’ Catelynn Lowell Shares Sweet B-Day Message For Tyler Baltierra: He’s The ‘Best Husband Ever’

So sweet! Catelynn Lowell is sending out the most loving birthday message for husband Tyler Baltierra. We’ve got her glowing words, right here.

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell, 25, went though some pretty dark times in 2017, but she’s turned a corner and is back in great spirits now that she’s out of rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Throughout her two trips to treatment, husband Tyler Baltierra was there for her and made sure their three-year-old daughter Novalee was loved and cared for. Now Catelynn is sharing how much her man means to her with the most touching birthday message.

“SCREAMING Happy Birthday to my main boo, my best friend, and my lover!!! 26 has never looked so good! Thank you for all you do for Novalee and I. Your an amazing father and THE best husband! I love you so much,” she wrote on her Instagram on Jan. 12 alongside an adorable pic of a smiling Tyler holding cute little Novalee on his shoulders. She’s starting out 2018 in such a better place than she was at the end last year and her marriage is now stronger than ever.

Catelynn checked herself into rehab back in Nov. 0f 2017 after telling fans that she’d spent the day thinking of every different way to kill herself. She left in early Dec. but checked back in, determined to make it through the program and emerge a better person. She was out by New Years Eve, just in time to celebrate Nova’s Jan. 1 birthday. On Dec. 30, Tyler shared pics on his Instagram dating back to when they were 15-year-olds and wrote the amazing news that, “Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done this past 6 weeks. She is a strong woman who has been through more than you know & her resilience continues to triumph over what life has thrown her way. I love you Babe.” Aww, with Catlelynn’s sweet message the feeling is totally mutual.

