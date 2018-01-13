BRIT Awards Nominations: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift & More — See Full List

Congrats! The nominations for the 2018 BRIT Awards were just announced and and our faves Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift earned some well-deserved nods. See the full list here!

The British are coming, the British are coming! Well, at least the most talented brits will be attending the 2018 BRIT Awards, which will be held on February 21 at London’s O2 arena, and judging by the recently released list of nominees, you’re going to want to check it out!

So far, leading the pack with four nominations is Ed Sheeran, 26, and not far behind is none other than Taylor Swift, 28, with two nominations. See the full list below!

British Male Solo Artist:

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag’n’Bone Man

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist:

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British Single:

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”

Dua Lipa – “New Rule”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

J Hus – “Did You See”

Jax Jones feat. RAYE – “You Don’t Know Me”

Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”

Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”

Little Mix – “Touch”

Rag’n’Bone Man – “Human”

British Group:

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British Breakthrough Act:

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

British Video:

Anne-Marie – “Ciao Adios”

Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell, Katy Perry, Big Sean – “Feels”

Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson – “Symphony”

Dua Lipa – “New Rule”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Jonas Blue feat. Will Singe – “Mama”

Liam Payne feat. Quavo – “Strip That Down”

Little Mix – “Touch”

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’

International Female Solo Artist:

Alicia Keys

Bjork

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist:

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

2018 International Group:

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Sound System

Mastercard British Album Of The Year

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – ÷

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag’n’Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!