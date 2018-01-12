‘Teachers’ Season 2 Finale: Deb & The Gang Take Us Back To The 1940’s

Deb’s pregnancy has her daydreaming about what life in the 40’s would be like in these EXCLUSIVE stills from the ‘Teachers’ season two finale.



Things are taking a very interesting turn as season two of Teachers comes to a close on Tuesday, January 16 at 10pm ET on TV Land. In these EXCLUSIVE episode stills provided to HollywoodLife, you see that the show is going black and white after Deb (Kathryn Renee Thomas) announces she’s pregnant. While the women of Fillmore celebrate Deb’s exciting news, they are also forced to fight for better treatment at work — something that feels all too timely despite the flashback.

In the episode stills, which you can see by clicking into the gallery above, we watch as Deb’s friends — Caroline (Kate Lambert), AJ (Cate Freedman), Chelsea (Katy Colloton) and Katie (Mary Louise Bennigan) — celebrate her baby news. A handmade sign reads, “Congrats on your new new job as a mother,” with all of the women, Deb included, smoking cigarettes. They also come face-to-face with some “protestors” who have their own handmade signs like “deviant” and “work is for single women.” Yikes! Check out a full preview of the episode below, and be sure to tune in for the season two finale on January 16 at 10pm ET on TV Land.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for the season two finale of Teachers? Comment below, let us know!