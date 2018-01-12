SHE JUST DID THAT! Taylor Swift dropped the official music video for her superstar collaboration ‘End Game’ on Jan. 12, and we’re shook over the awesomeness of it all!

Taylor Swift, 28, is making sure 2018 is off to an amazing start! At the stroke of midnight, she gifted Swifties with the video for “End Game,” and man, was it worth the wait. Naturally, there are appearances from Future, 34, and Ed Sheeran, 26, but we never could have expected what actually goes down in the explosive visual! Not only does she travel the world — Taylor shows up in Miami, Tokyo, London and more — throughout this video, but she has a ton of fun while doing so. From throwing back shots to eating some tasty ramen, Taylor does so with a massive smile on her face. And why wouldn’t she? She’s Taylor Freaking Swift. And did anyone catch that scene with T-Swift and Future in the super hot car? It totally reminded us of the “Bad Blood” video. More importantly, there are some pretty cool easter eggs as well. Not only did we see a cat and the number 13, but Taylor is also seen playing a snake in a video game. Get it? Remember when Kim Kardashian accused her of being a snake?! Our girl, Taylor, is a genius! Watch the video above.

Prior to its release, very little was known about the video. Tay did, however, make tongues wag when she was spotted on set in Miami, FL, busting a series of super sexy moves in a black bustier. But on top of that, some fans freaked out over one of the “Gorgeous” singer’s backup dancers who was photographed on set! The dancer bears a striking resemblance to Katy Perry, 33, and many believed that the “End Game” video would contain a hint pointing to a truce, if not a full-on Katy cameo! But unfortunately, we got neither. Still — it’s a super awesome video!

