David Harbour Puts The Fear Of God In ‘Stranger Things’ Fans: They Could Kill ‘Any One Of Us’

In a new interview with HollywoodLife, David Harbour reveals that no one is safe on ‘Stranger Things’ — not even Eleven or Mike.



David Harbour, 42, has no idea what’s going down in season three of Stranger Things, but he does know that there’s a chance of the main characters could be killed off at any given moment. We spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the one and only Chief Hopper at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday, January 12 in Los Angeles, California where he told us, “I would be afraid because I feel the creators, at any moment, could kill any one of us.” Um, what?!

The actor went on to elaborate that if that were to happen, it would not be because the actor behind whichever character was killed actually wanted it to happen. “I don’t believe it would be by our desire in any way, so fans can rest assured that I would like to continue with ‘Stranger Things’ as long as ‘Stranger Things’ would like to continue,” David explained to HollywoodLife. He added that Stranger Things is “number one for all” of the cast members, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and the rest of the gang. Okay, phew, that makes us feel a little better. But now we’ll be keeping tabs on what the Duffer Brothers are up to as they put together season three!

