Miley Cyrus Gushes Over ‘Special’ Fiancé Liam Hemsworth On His Birthday & Shares New Pics

Liam Hemsworth turns 28 on Jan. 13, and Miley Cyrus has already posted the sweetest birthday message and cute new photos of the couple! Get ready, your heart’s about to melt.

“Today is VERY special. Because it’s someone very special’s birthday,” Miley Cyrus, 25, captioned her sweet birthday message to Liam Hemsworth, 28, on her Instagram story. Miley adorned the birthday message with cute emojis, stickers, and three new pictures! The adorable photos feature Miley and Liam cuddling and just being plain cute. They’re the definition of #RelationshipGoals. Miley and Liam so in love, and they don’t care who knows it!

The couple has been spending time in Liam’s native Australia for over two weeks now. Miley and Liam have been hanging out with his family, and they reportedly rang in the new year at Chris Hemsworth’s compound. “The Hemsworth family has completely embraced Miley and she is very much one of them,” a source told E! News. “She is close with Liam’s mom and dad… They love hanging out together and have gotten close. Miley loves Chris and Elsa’s kids and is very good with them. She loves spending time with them.”

Miley and Liam are still very much engaged, but they haven’t set a wedding date just yet. But what about starting a family? HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Miley wants to get more dogs at the moment, and she’s not quite ready to start a family with Liam. They’re both still so young! “It is not really a big deal to get married, she is pretty happy the way she is living life right now with working on music and occasionally being on The Voice and just doing her thing,” a source close to Miley shared.

