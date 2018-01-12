Ice Dancer Meryl Davis: What It Takes To Be A Champion & Looking Forward To Pyeongchang

Olympic Champion Meryl Davis knows what it takes to win — see the advice she has for 2018 Olympians and her favorite memories from in our EXCLUSIVE interview.

We recently chatted with Meryl Davis, who won the gold medal for ice dancing at the 2014 Olympics with her long-time partner Charlie White. Now, she’s EXCLUSIVELY revealing her favorite Olympic memories and what she is excited to see in 2018!

Q: What is a favorite memory from the 2014 Olympics?

Meryl: “I would have to say my favorite memory is the moment when Charlie and I realized we had won. It’s a moment we certainly had dreamt of many times. It’s one that definitely took a while to sink in that it was a reality — to be there with Charlie and celebrate that moment and all of the work that went into achieving that. And then of course getting to celebrate it with our families was probably one my all-time favorite memories.”

Q: What are you looking forward to in the 2018 Olympics?

A: “I think one of the many things I’m looking forward to is just being a fan. In both 2010 and 2014 when Charlie and I were competing, we sort of had tunnel vision — we were incredibly focused. We enjoyed the games but we didn’t get a chance to really just be fans of some of our fellow teammates and other athletes in other sports. From our friends in figure skating to some of the other winter sports, I’m looking forward to being a fan and supporting Team USA.”

Q: What’s the on-ice/off-ice training fitness schedule like as an Olympic skater?

A: “Well, the training regimen is definitely challenging. Charlie and I would probably be on the ice around four hours a day, five days a week when we are in full training mode. In the summer it’s actually more when we’re choreographing our programs and trying to figure out what pieces of music work together. Sometimes you can be at the rink for seven hours a day. Then, of course, there is what we skaters call off-ice training — whether that’s going to the gym and doing cardio, weights, plyo or going to a ballet class. It can definitely be a very full day.”

Q: What is your diet like leading up to a competition? Any cheat foods?

A: “Definitely cheat foods. I think athletes — of course I only really have experience with figure skating — we burn so many calories that, while I focus on eating healthy, caloric intake really wasn’t something I focused on. I really ate what made me feel comfortable, nourished and prepared for the next day of training. I love chocolate — I definitely believe in having some form of desert every single night. I’m a coffee addict for sure. Finding balance is something I’ve learned as an athlete. Even now that I’m not competing, it’s something that I try to focus on.”

Q: Well, we heard PB&Js are a favorite food!

A: “My love for PB&J definitely started early. It’s been a part of my life for many, many years. I think my first memory of PB&J is sharing some special moments with my family on the beach that I grew up on in Michigan in the summer. We would spend all day at the beach — my mom would pack a cooler full of PB&J sandwiches and we would never have to leave the beach which as a kid is a dream come true. Now whenever I get a chance to eat PB&J, I sort of am brought back to those childhood memories that are so special. It’s something that I continue to eat and utilize whether I’m home or on the road too. I spend the vast majority of my time traveling for skating, as I did when I was competing. To be able to take PB&J with me in my suitcase or have a meal wherever it is I am at the time that I trust, that I’m comfortable with and that I know is going to make me feel my best is really important to me.”

Q: Do you have a favorite PB&J?

A: “I would say my favorite combo of PB&J is the Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter mixed with the Smucker’s Strawberry Jelly. Sometimes I’ll throw a grape in there just to mix things up but I would say that’s probably my favorite!”

