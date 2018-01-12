Malia Obama Burned David Letterman Epically When They First Met & The Story Is Hilarious

Malia Obama has a career in comedy if she wants it, says David Letterman. She once delivered such a sick burn to the late night host that he’s still talking about it!

All hail Malia Obama! The Harvard student and former first daughter is smart as as they come, and apparently has a funny streak, too. Former president Barack Obama was the first guest on David Letterman‘s new Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, and the former The Late Show host couldn’t help but narc on Malia to her father about an incident that once took place at the White House. Don’t worry; she’s not in trouble.

“I have a story about Malia that I’ve not told anyone,” Letterman tells Obama, who has his eyebrows raised in suspicion. He launches into a story about running into the then-first daughter at a state dinner at the White House in 2016. “I see Malia, and I say, ‘my name is David Letterman and I am very happy to be here at the party, and thank you for inviting me to the party.” Malia’s response? “Yeah, you look like a guy who really knows how to party.”

Damn, Malia! Letterman needed some ice for that burn. He wasn’t offended, by the way. He thought it was absolutely hilarious. “That was a pretty good line. And I’m telling you, I loved it.” he told her father. Obama’s not shocked by her sassy response, actually. He thinks his daughter is a total riot. He was laughing his butt off during the interview, and so was the audience.

The first episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, starring Barack Obama, is streaming on Netflix now. The second episode, with guest George Clooney, drops on February 9.

