Lindsay Lohan Confesses To Her Partying ‘Lifestyle’ Mistakes: I Don’t Blame Anyone But Me

A new and improved Lindsay Lohan showed up to ‘Wendy’ on Jan. 12! The actress, whose downward spiral of partying started in 2007, took full responsibility for her past!

Lindsay Lohan is that you? — The actress, 31, who fell from grace many years ago after multiple arrests and partying, has completely turned her life around. During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, January 12, Lindsay took full responsibility for the mistake she made in the past regarding her former lifestyle. “I had friends who really didn’t support me and were only there for the lifestyle,” she admitted. “But, I wouldn’t blame anyone for anything that’s gone on in my life.”

Lindsay further explained that she wasn’t necessarily the excessive partier that she was made out to be. “In all honesty it was living in LA and my mom telling me to come back home and me not listening,” she began. “When I stopped working and then having nothing to do, I was like, ‘Oh wait, I can actually go to a club now.’ I never went to college and had that experience. What I did realize is, there’s cameras watching all the time and this was kind of the beginning of it all. It was really manic… You live and you learn.” As for those “friends” who only hung around for the perks? — “I don’t really talk to any of the people I really hung out with in LA, no,” she revealed. “I’m closer with my family than I’ve ever been in all honesty.”

The downward spiral of Lindsay began in 2007, the same year her parents, Dina, 55, and Michael Lohan, 57, went through their tumultuous divorce, which played out in the public eye. In may 2007 Lindsay was arrested collared on a charge of driving under the influence and possession of cocaine after losing control of her Mercedes in a car wreck in Beverly Hills. Just a few months later, she was taken into custody in July in Santa Monica on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and possession of cocaine after getting into a verbal argument with a woman whom she chased in her SUV. The spiral continued through 2012, involving alleged car wrecks, flunked drug tests, rehab stints, and more downfalls.

The actress later received guidance from Oprah Winfrey, 63, in 2014, who had her on the series Oprah’s Next Chapter. Lindsay got candid about her relationship with Oprah when chatting with Wendy.

Lindsay’s parents, Dina and Michael, were actually sitting in the audience during her interview with Wendy … near each other, which is a big deal given their rocky history. “I didn’t think that Michael and Dina could be in the same room!” Wendy said, to which a smiling Lindsay replied, “Well, they are!” Lindsay explained, “I think that, you know, in life, parents have their things together and sometimes the children are immersed in it and you just have to really step back and let your parents do what they do and figure out everything for themselves. And we all have a great relationship now so it’s nice . . . it’s much simpler that way.”

Things were rocky for the Lohan family back in 2007, when Lindsay’s parents, Dina and Michael Lohan split after 22 years of marriage. In the midst of the turmoil, Dina claimed Michael would mistreat her and Lindsay, and wouldn’t pay child support. Michael also gave interviews where he bashed his ex. However, now, the feuding exes are on “great” terms Lindsay told Wendy. Dina and Michael are also parents of Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Cody, 21. The entire Lohan family spent the holidays together.

