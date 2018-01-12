Kylie Jenner Fears Travis Scott Is Cheating After Hearing About Cardi B & Offset’s Drama

Oh, no! Kylie Jenner has been paying attention to Cardi B and Offset’s cheating scandal, and it’s got her worried that Travis Scott might be stepping out on her, too. Here’s why!

Are Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott, 25, headed for a split?! A source close to the makeup mogul tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Kylie is afraid that Travis is straying while he’s away from her, and she’s not quite sure how to deal with it.

“Kylie worries about Travis cheating on her,” the insider admits. “He’s on tour and doing these shows where girls are throwing themselves at him, while she’s at home pregnant and stressing over it.” Poor Kylie! See more pics of Kylie and Travis here.

The drama going down between Cardi B, 25, and Travis’ pal Offset, 25, also has Kylizzle’s wheels turning, the source adds. “This cheating thing with Offset and Cardi has got her more worried than ever,” the insider explains. “That’s one of her man’s good friends, and look what he’s doing. Kylie worries that if Offset is being unfaithful…it could mean that Travis, is too.” Hopefully Kylie and Travis have a heart-to-heart soon!

Meanwhile, Travis has finally acknowledged the Kylie pregnancy rumors, though of course he didn’t reveal much (“I don’t want to talk about that…let them keep fishing,” he said). If Travis were to confirm his GF is expecting, then they wouldn’t have much of a plot for the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, now would they?

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie has anything to worry about? Tell us how you feel in the comments!