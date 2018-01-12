Is Kylie Jenner In Labor?: Fans Lose It On Twitter Over Rumor She’s About To Give Birth

Is Kylie Jenner already in labor and about to become a first time mom at age 20? We’ve got the details on how fans are losing it on Twitter over the rumors!

UPDATE: Both TMZ and The Blast are reporting that Kylie’s not in labor, according to their sources. Not only have Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner flown out of the town in the last few hours, but The Blast was told by someone close to the family that she’s not even due yet. Their source actually laughed at the rumors.

Oh my goodness is this really happening? Kylie Jenner is reportedly about to become a first time mom as the 20-year-old reality star is rumored to in labor at LA’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Jan. 12 according to fans in the know. That’s the same medical center where sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney, 38, had their children. She’s reportedly expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, and we’ll soon be finding out if she’s going to have her own little mini-me. Kylie has managed to go all this time without personally confirming that she was actually pregnant or ever showing off a bump in public!

Kylie was first reported to be expecting way back in Sept. of 2017 and she was allegedly about four to five months along at the time. As soon word hit the press, she took a deep dive underground, virtually disappearing from social media where she has been such a constant presence. Ky also basically became a virtual hermit, staying inside her gated Hidden Hills community and not going out in public to avoid being photographed. She failed to appear in the family’s annual Christmas card photo and has only been shot from the chest up in the few times that she has posted photos of herself on Instagram, never showing off the body she used to love to flaunt.

We’ve reached out to Kylie’s reps and have a reporter on the way to the hospital, but in the meantime one Twitter user showed off texts from her sister who works at the medical center showing the hospital hallway with a bodyguard in view and wrote “Kylie is in labor!!” She has since deleted the tweet that also showed their text discussion about it. Meanwhile other fans are losing it over the news that a brand new member of the Kar-Jenner clan could be entering the world.

Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news? pic.twitter.com/xcNFJJfhlK — ellisehilton (@ElliseHilton) January 12, 2018

Kylie Jenner is allegedly in labor… my sources have confirmed. You heard it here first — Sadie (@justSADIEword) January 12, 2018

if KFCgate has taught me anything, Kris Jenner's inactivity on twitter for two days CONFIRMS that kylie is in labor — magdacious (@magdaciousss) January 12, 2018

Theres a rumor going around that Kylie Jenner is currently in labor!!!!!!!! Will keep you posted once it’s confirmed!! — Erin Robinson (@ErinRobinson) January 12, 2018

KYLIE JENNER IS IN LABOR SO YES BOSS I DO NEED THE REST OF THE DAY OFF FOR A FAMILY EMERGENCY 😤 — morgan meow (@morganlegler) January 12, 2018

