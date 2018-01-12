Kim Kardashian Goes Braless & Flaunts Her Nipples In Sexy #FBF Pic From Japan

Hot mama! Kim Kardashian has blessed fans with another epic Instagram photo and this time, it’s a nipple-baring pic from Japan. Check out the sexy photo here!

Is Kim Kardashian, 37, trying to break the internet again? The reality TV star posted a #FBF photo of herself on Jan. 12, flaunting her nipples in a tiny white tank. Wow! The Instagram, captioned, “#FBF Japan,” shows Kim in what appears to be an elevator. Her face is completely covered by her phone, but really, we know where everyone is looking. If we had to guess, this picture is probably from Kanye West’s birthday trip to Japan back in June! As you’ll recall, Kimye enjoyed a romantic traditional Japanese dinner! The famous couple sat on the floor in a private room and ate sushi! Couple goals!

Kim has been posting a lot of “thirst traps” to Instagram, lately. She stripped down to white panties and a bra Jan. 9 to promote her newest diet. The pic captioned, “#ad Little update for you guys. I’m on Day 9 of my Shake It baby program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling so good. we had a massive Christmas this year and between my Mom’s party, Christmas and New Years… I felt like it was impossible to fit in my regular workouts and eat healthy,” shows Kim in a stainless steel kitchen drinking a glass milk. Her platinum blonde hair made the look even more irresistible!

But wait, there’s more! Kim took to Instagram again, Jan. 5, but this time she was completely nude sprawled out on a bed. She looked perfectly fit as her hair draped across white sheets. The pic got over 3 million likes, and even Khloe Kardashian, 33, commented on it. “Now you’re showing off,” Khloe said. Well you know what they say, if you got it flaunt it!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim Kardashian’s nipple baring photo? Let us know your thoughts below!