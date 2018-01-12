Khloe Kardashian Impressively Dances In Heels 6 Months Pregnant To Surprise Kim With Huge Flash Mob

Okay, Khloe Kardashian has MOVES! The pregnant reality star joined a flash mob on Jan. 11, much to the shock of her sister Kim.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is full of surprises! With the help of Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and a group of dancers, the pregnant Good American designer totally made Kim Kardashian‘s jaw drop. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF A PREGNANT KHLOE BUSTING A MOVE, VIA TMZ.

Kourt looked super hot as she danced along with the crowd, but it was Khloe — who is about six months pregnant by Tristan Thompson, 26 — who really had us applauding. See more pics from Khloe’s pregnancy journey here.

It all went down at the Topanga Mall in the San Fernando Valley, and as TMZ reports, the camera crews on hand implied that it was all for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Considering how the other dancers don’t miss a beat, it’s likely that it was totally planned by the sisters…except for Kim, 37, of course.

“OMG you guys!!!! I just experienced a flash mob!!!! @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian & @ForeverKhadijah surprised me with a flash mob in the middle of the mall!” Kim tweeted on Jan. 12, referring to their pal Khadijah Haqq McCray, 34. “It was like we went back in time to 2011! Flash mob!!!” Khloe replied. Too funny!

Meanwhile, Khloe has announced a Good American maternity denim line. So exciting!

