Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

With two major award shows, there was no shortage of stunning red carpet outfits this week. See the best dressed stars in pics below!

It’s officially awards season! The Golden Globes kicked off the year on January 7, and all celebs wore black in solidarity, to support the #TimesUp movement. It was a truly inspiring moment, and so unique. Obviously, that has NEVER happened on a red carpet. Even so, there were some stand out looks. Oprah wore a black Versace dress that was off-the-shoulder and hugged her curves to perfection! Kendall Jenner also looked amazing in a black Giambattista Valli ball gown. Some haters criticized her visible acne, but we think she looked perfect. Onto the Critics’ Choice Awards!

Nicole Kidman looked youthful at the Critics’ Choice Awards on January 11 in a hot pink Valentino dress with sheer sleeves and silver beads all over. GORGEOUS. Also pretty in pink, Kaley Cuoco wore a sparkling and sheer J. Mendel gown with a plunging neckline. So Sexy! Despite so many amazing looks at those big shows, there were also major fashion moments at events like the Marie Claire Image Maker Awards (Issa Rae in a breathtaking orange Prada dress) and The Leisure Seeker film premiere, where Helen Mirren looked like an actual angel in a white Prabal Gurung.

We also loved Gal Gadot’s blue Elie Saab dress with cut outs at the The National Board of Review Awards Gala on January 9. At that same event, Greta Gerwig wore a sequin Gucci that was TO DIE FOR. Penelope Cruz looked amazing in a Stella McCartney at the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. See the pics in the gallery attached above!

HollywoodLifers, check out all the photos of the best dressed stars of the week and tell us, who was your best dressed?