Late Night Hosts Bash Trump For ‘Racist’ Complaint About Immigrants From ‘S***hole Countries’

Jimmy Kimmel and more late night hosts went after Donald Trump for his horrific comment about ‘s***hole countries’ in Africa.

Jimmy Kimmel, 50, and other late night talk show hosts clapped back at Donald Trump, 71, on Jan. 11, when they slammed him for his “sh**hole countries” comment. If you haven’t heard by now, President Trump reportedly bashed immigrants from mainly black and Latino countries and suggested that the U.S. should instead bring more people in from countries like Norway. Jimmy responded to Trump’s comments Thursday evening by saying, “I’m sure the fact the countries he described as ‘sh**holes’ are mostly populated by people of color, and the people he wants from Norway are not, is a coincidence.” Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert pretty much said Trump is an “unstable leader“, when discussing the matter. And Seth Meyers compared Trump to Elmer Fudd.

Other celebrities including John Legend, 39, have also weighed in on Trump’s comment. “The president is a racist. He has been for his entire public life. If you vote(d) for him, you do so because of that or despite that. We need a multi-racial anti-racist coalition to defeat him and try to heal our nation,” John said angrily on Twitter. Chelsea Clinton, 37, also responded to Trump’s comment with, “Mr. President, immigrants from El Salvador, Haiti and the 53 countries in Africa likely helped build your buildings. They’ve certainly helped our country. cc @POTUS.”

Although President Trump’s comment is not surprising, it has offended a lot of people. The only silver lining in this situation is that the American people are not letting him off the hook! We’re proud of everyone who is using their voice to address his awful comment!

