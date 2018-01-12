The coveted black jackets have arrived, and everyone wants one. Who will reign supreme? HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Jan. 12 episode of ‘Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars.’

The chefs are in for a real treat on the Jan. 12 episode of Hell’s Kitchen: All Stars. Gordon Ramsay introduces David and Dania, the Quick Change experts, who perform a series of amazing costume changes in front of everyone. The chefs are amazed at David and Dania’s skills. Their last costume change features David in the esteemed black jacket! Anyone who watches Hell’s Kitchen knows about the black jacket. If you’re an aspiring chef on the show, you want a black jacket. But there are only 5 black jackets, so not everyone is going to get one.

Michelle is ready to get hands on a black jacket. Back in season 14, she was the youngest chef ever to receive one. Now she wants to be the youngest All-Star to get one. But it’s not going to be easy, that’s for sure! The chefs will have to compete in a series of three difficult challenges for a black jacket: “Taste It, Now Make It,” in which contestants must use their senses to recreate a dish; “Five Domes,” in which contestants have 30 minutes to create a cohesive restaurant quality dish using mystery ingredients hidden under domes; and “Free For All,” in which the All-Stars must make a dish of their choice using ingredients picked out by Gordon. Those challenges sound intense. Gordon’s turning up the heat in the kitchen this week!

The all-new episode of Hell’s Kitchen will air Friday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. Find out who gets a black jacket and who gets the boot!

