Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Morph Into A Clone Couple Black Outfits As They Celebrate His Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik turn heads everywhere they go, but they’ve really outdone themselves with wild futuristic fashion choices for his 25th birthday dinner. The couple made the sidewalk their own personal runway in New York City on Jan. 12 and color coordinated in head to toe black looks. Apparently the theme for his birthday bash is the movie Men in Black and these two sure came to play! Gigi, 22, wore a shiny black PVC fabric pantsuit with a large belted overcoat and matching pants. Even her black boots shined in the glare of the paparazzi flashbulbs. To complete her looks she wore thin black oval sunnies that were oh so chic!

Zayn was her total twinsie, as he also donned round black shades with a silver rim. He wore a long black coat the buttoned up at the neck with a collar and the thing is practically floor length. Underneath he wore matching black slacks with his shiny black platform shoes/ The couple sweetly held hands as they headed out to celebrate Zayn’s quarter century mark, and he is starting out his 25th year with total fashion domination. Hey, they already landed their first joint Vogue cover back in Aug. of 2017 so they’ve got to keep the style heat going in 2018.

Earlier in the day the birthday boy got the sweetest shoutout from his girlfriend of two years. She posted a series of adorable pics on Instagram showing the pair planting kisses on each other and she wrote “Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday. Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side,” she added, including an “x” for a kiss. Aww, these two define celebrity relationship goals.

