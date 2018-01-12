Gigi Hadid Loves On Zayn Malik With Sweet Kiss & Birthday Tribute: I’m Proud To Be By Your Side

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just continue to get impossibly cuter! See the new heartwarming pics and Boomerangs she shared of them to celebrate his 25th.

Ugh, they’re perfect. Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, don’t often brag about their love on social media, but Gigi couldn’t help herself on Jan. 12 — AKA the former One Directioner’s 25th birthday! Aww.

“Love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday,” the model wrote on Instagram. “Cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn – happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side,” she added, including an “x” for a kiss.

Too much, right?! And when you’re ready to take a break from swooning over the young couple, get ready, because Zayn also treated fans to a priceless photo of him as a baby — check that out below, too. See more of Gigi and Zayn’s sweetest messages to each other here.

1-25 A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 11, 2018 at 7:28pm PST

Oh, and Gigi isn’t the only one showing love for Zayn. His old bandmate Liam Payne, 24, also tweeted a short but sweet “Happy birthday bro.” So good!

